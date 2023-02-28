Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 4,255 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Altria Group by 866.7% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

