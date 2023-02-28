5,512 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

MTB stock opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.