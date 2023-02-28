Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 963 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DHR opened at $247.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.63 and a 200 day moving average of $266.42. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

