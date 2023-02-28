Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Increased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Diageo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.06) to GBX 3,600 ($43.44) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.46) to GBX 5,100 ($61.54) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $175.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $1.43.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.