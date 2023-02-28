AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 62,065 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

