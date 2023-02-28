Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 10,115 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Cooper Companies worth $91,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $332.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.46. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

