Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock worth $1,012,166,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Shares of WMT opened at $141.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.74. The firm has a market cap of $381.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

