Royal Bank of Canada Sells 909,812 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,023,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 909,812 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PPL were worth $101,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in PPL by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 471,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 59,340 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 436,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,907,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

