Allstate Corp Purchases Shares of 77,931 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 55,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 21,739.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 2,260,903 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.0242 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

