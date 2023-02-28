AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of AbCellera Biologics worth $29,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 124,345 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $1,526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 32.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABCL opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Insider Activity at AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 85,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.



