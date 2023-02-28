United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in United Airlines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.