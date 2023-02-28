Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 3,582 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

