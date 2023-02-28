Celanese (NYSE:CE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celanese from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.08.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $117.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.96. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,102,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $54,326,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 555.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 436,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

