Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 6,739 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after buying an additional 59,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 808,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.96%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.