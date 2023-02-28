Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 276.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 91,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $232.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.62. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

