Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 435,620 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,028,000 after buying an additional 63,828 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after buying an additional 61,438 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,805,000 after buying an additional 42,837 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $188.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.