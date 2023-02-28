Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 138,907 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,084,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 387,866 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.