Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in McKesson by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $355.35 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $268.66 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.27 and a 200-day moving average of $368.90.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.