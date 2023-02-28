Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $218.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.97 and its 200 day moving average is $211.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.