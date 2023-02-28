Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $479.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

