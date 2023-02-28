Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

