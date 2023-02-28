Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Susquehanna

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $139.36 on Tuesday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

