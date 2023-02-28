ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $27.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

ACAD stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.