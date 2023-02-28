Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,522 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,231,000 after purchasing an additional 830,345 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 409,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,765,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

IAU stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

