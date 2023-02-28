AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,179 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Amphenol by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6 %

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol stock opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

