Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 33,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $161.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

