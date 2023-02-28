The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $242.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.44. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $298.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.