AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 7,725 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.3 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.59 and its 200-day moving average is $184.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.80 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

