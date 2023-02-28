AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $379.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.29. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

