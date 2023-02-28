AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after acquiring an additional 70,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000,000 after acquiring an additional 705,857 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 90.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

