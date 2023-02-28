AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.85.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.10%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

