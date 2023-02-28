AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $683.06 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $686.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

