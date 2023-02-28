AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 3,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of News by 8,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of News by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

