AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 6,734 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,251,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 113,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,989 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,676,000 after purchasing an additional 319,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

