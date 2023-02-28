Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.71 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 416,091 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 104,498 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

