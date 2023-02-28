Zacks Investment Management Sells 118 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $175.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $194.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.47. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.78.
Silicon Laboratories Profile
Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Featured Stories
