Ergoteles LLC Cuts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 5.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.28.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 106.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

