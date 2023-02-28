Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:SI opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $162.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silvergate Capital Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on SI. TheStreet cut Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

