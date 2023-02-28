Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.33 Million Stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 27,160 shares worth $1,224,657. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FWONK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Formula One Group stock opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

