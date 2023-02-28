Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $80.09 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 552.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,296 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $80,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Celsius by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.96. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

