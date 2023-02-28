TPI Composites’ (TPIC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TPIC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Shares of TPIC stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $608.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.79.
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
