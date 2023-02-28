Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 279,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 95.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 222,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 108,187 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 239.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 419,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 295,581 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 791,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.6 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

XRAY opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $55.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.