Zacks Investment Management Sells 436 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.09% of Amalgamated Financial worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a market cap of $715.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.81. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.