DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Downgraded by Bank of America

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

DISH Network Trading Down 8.1 %

DISH stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.82. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in DISH Network by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

