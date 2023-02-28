ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ONEOK updated its FY23 guidance to $5.03-5.69 EPS.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 106.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 540.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

