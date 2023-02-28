Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,200 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,629 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 87.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,507,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,842,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 62.1% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 636,736 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 79,448 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $60.34.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

