Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 57,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Entegris by 21.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Entegris by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 165,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

Entegris Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $141.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.