Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 261 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.26% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 321,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2,403.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 209,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after buying an additional 176,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 133,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

