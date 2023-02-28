Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 8,939 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.44% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $767.89 million, a P/E ratio of 193.12, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BJRI. CL King boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

