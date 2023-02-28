Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $468.18 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $560.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.79 and a 200-day moving average of $405.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)
- NerdWallet Climbs 71% In February On Upbeat Full-Year Guidance
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- To The Moon: Intuitive Machines Blasts 10x in a Week…But Why?
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.