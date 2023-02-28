Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $4,433,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $468.18 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $560.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.79 and a 200-day moving average of $405.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

